How did Varun Dhawan react to Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday wish for him?

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 36th birthday today, and wishes for the Bollywood actor have been pouring in right from midnight. Varun Dhawan’s fans have been dedicating special posts for him on Instagram. Meanwhile, celebrities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and many others shared Instagram stories to wish Varun. Janhvi Kapoor, who will be sharing screen space with Varun in Bawaal, has also dropped a series of their pictures together, and wished for Varun to have ‘loads of ice cream’ today.

Janhvi Kapoor’s wish on Varun Dhawan’s 36th birthday

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and first shared a solo picture of Varun Dhawan enjoying ice cream. He is seen in a pink shirt, ready to gorge on the ice cream kept in front of him. “Happy birthday @varundvn hope you're having loads of icecream today,” wrote Janhvi in the caption. The next picture shows Janhvi and Varun standing next to each other with ice cream cones in their hands. Janhvi is seen looking up at Varun with a priceless expression. Continuing her caption, Janhvi added, “because when you don't get your icecream....Things get weird @varundvn.”

She then shared an adorable picture of herself and Varun posing together, and wrote, “It's going to be a #Bawaal year.” Varun Dhawan re-shared Janhvi Kapoor’s story and wrote, “I know it's my birthday but u don't need to scream.” Check out their Instagram stories below.

About Bawaal

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The movie has been shot in beautiful locations such as Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw and more. An absolute entertainer for the masses, the movie is all set to release on October 6, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a special birthday wish for Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan, ‘Can’t wait for...’