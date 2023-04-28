How did Varun Dhawan wish his Citadel co-star and ‘fellow Taurean’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday?

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are headlining the Indian installment of Citadel, and their fans can’t keep calm. The two will be sharing screen space for the first time in the spy thriller series, and fans vcan’t wait to see them together. Samantha is celebrating her 36th birthday today, and she is spending her birthday in Madhya Pradesh, where she is shooting for Citadel. Now, her co-star Varun Dhawan has now penned a special birthday wish for her.

Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him and Samantha from the sets of Citadel. In the picture, Varun is seen feeding the birthday cake to Samantha, and they are surrounded by the team members of Citadel. Samantha Prabhu looks oh-so-chic in a black crop top paired with matching jeans, and has her hair tied back in a ponytail. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is seen standing next to her, in an olive green shirt paired with jeans. The joy on their faces is unmissable, and looks like the entire team celebrated the actress’ birthday on set.

Sharing the lovely picture, Varun Dhawan wished his ‘fellow Taurean’ Samantha, and wrote, “Happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl my fellow taurean. This year Is ours sirrrr.” Check out his Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Varun Dhawan celebrated his 36th birthday, and Samantha shared a video of Varun from the sets of Citadel. Varun is seen trying to recite a dialogue from Samantha’s recently released film Shaakuntalam, while director-duo Raj & DK help him. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @varundvn Can’t wait for everyone to see you kick ass in #Citadel. Wishing you the bestest year andddd you are LEGENDARY.”

