How did Vijay Varma's mom react after seeing his wedding picture with Alia Bhatt? Lust Stories 2 star REVEALS

Actor Vijay Varma is on a roll, quite literally! Recently, Vijay was seen in Dahaad alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, and he managed to leave the audience impressed with his spine-chilling act. Now, he is gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2 alongside his ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia. Amid busy promotion, Vijay recently recalled an interesting anecdote about his and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture at his home.

Vijay Varma reveals how his mom reacted after seeing his wedding picture with Alia Bhatt

In an interview with The Quint, Vijay gave a sneak peek into his new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. He also flaunted his favorite corner of the house where he kept gifts received from his friends. The corner also featured a photo frame featuring him and Alia, dressed in wedding outfits. It was from the sets of Darlings. Vijay revealed how his mother freaked out after seeing the photo frame.

He said, "This is a wedding picture of me and Alia Bhatt from Darlings set. It’s photoshop, we didn’t shoot this. My mother, she freaked out, she was like ‘shaadi kar li tune?’ It was a practical joke on her." He also spoke about his experience of working with Alia. They have worked together in Gully Boy and Darlings.

He said, "Very easy to work with, extremely sincere and professional. She is one of those actors who wouldn't do the same thing, so it's always something new that she brings in each take, so you are playing along. There's a lot of feeding off from each other, so she's really competent and she's the finest we have."

Meanwhile, Vijay and Tamannaah recently confirmed that they are dating. After several dating reports doing the rounds, the duo finally put speculations to rest. In a recent interview, Tamannaah went on to call him her 'happy place'. She also said that they bonded very organically. Currently, they are gearing up for Lust Stories 2. The first look was unveiled recently and it got netizens excited. It also stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur.