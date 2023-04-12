How did Zeenat Aman react after Karan Johar called her 'real, vulnerable and honest'?

Ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is quite active on social media. Lately, he has been sharing a lot of cryptic posts on Instagram. On Tuesday, he was seen praising veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who recently made her debut on Instagram. Every time she drops throwback pictures and shares interesting anecdotes, they go viral on the Internet in no time. Even netizens have been loving the legendary actress' gem-like posts.

Karan Johar praises Zeenat Aman in new post

KJo took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not. Real, vulnerable and so damn honest." Earlier today, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress reposted his story on her handle and replied, "Such a lovely story to wake up to. Thank you for your kind words Karan Johar. I wish you and your little ones every happiness and success." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram recently and currently, she enjoys a following of 213 K followers. The actress keeps treating her fans with some major throwback pictures. On Monday, she shared a rare picture with her kids. She also penned a long note along with the picture. A part of her note read, "There’s no guidebook in the world that can really prepare you for parenthood. It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men. My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."

Work front

Karan is currently busy in the post-production of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. They recently wrapped up the shoot in Kashmir. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda look glamorous as they pose with Karan Johar and designer Prabal Gurung-PIC