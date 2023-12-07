How did Zoya Akhtar react after debut film Luck By Chance starring Farhan Akhtar failed at box office?

Zoya Akhtar is one of the most successful and celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood. Her recent directorial venture The Archies will be dropping on Netflix today. However, the director went through a rough patch when her directorial debut Luck By Chance did not work at the box office. In a recent interview, Akhtar spoke about it in and how she coped with it.

Zoya Akhtar on Luck By Chance

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Zoya Akhtar spoke about her 2009 directorial debut film Luck By Chance. Despite receiving a positive critical response, the film underperformed at the box office.

The director said: "I feel I owe critics my self-esteem for that period because I survived because of those reviews. You take it very badly when something that you have worked on and nurtured comes out and doesn’t do well. I cannot express what it felt like to be validated in that way. I just survived. I just felt someone was getting me."

Luck By Chance stars Farhan Akhtar, Konkana Sen Sharma and Dimple Kapadia among others.

Zoya Akhtar wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made a brief appearance in Akhtar's Luck By Chance. In an interview with News18, the director expressed her desire to direct SRK in a full-fledged role one day. She further stated that there is no director in this industry who would not want to work with him. "But it has to be the right fit, the right film and the right role for someone like him. It will align when it aligns,” she added.

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. It stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda. The film is based on the popular American comic book series of the same name and is set in 1960s India. It follows the story of its lead characters as they navigate through love and friendship while a beloved park is under threat of destruction from developers.