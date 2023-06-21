How did Zoya Akhtar train Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor to deal with nepotism debate?

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to step into the world of showbiz this year. They are currently gearing up for the release of their debut film, The Archies. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. The teaser was released recently at an event in Brazil and it left netizens mighty impressed. The audience is looking forward to going back in time with The Archies. Recently, Zoya spoke about the kids and revealed how she has trained them amid the ongoing nepotism debate.

Zoya Akhtar talks about how she trained The Archies team

The nepotism debate appears every time a star kid gears up for the debut. Ever since it was announced that Suhana, Khushi and Agastya will be launched in films, people constantly discussed their privileges. Recently, while speaking to Film Companion, Zoya was asked about the kind of training that she gave to the cast of The Archies. Did she prepare them amid the ongoing nepotism debate? Zoya said, "See at the end of the day, we all grow up. We all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house with parents you admire, you just end up doing things they do. It is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that.'"

ALSO READ: Pics: Alia Bhatt poses with Zoya Akhtar, Suhana Khan and The Archies team in Brazil; Internet is THRILLED

When she was asked further how she gave them training in how to deal with negativity when they step into public, Zoya added, "You don’t. You have to roll with the punches. You have to go out there, you have to keep your head down and work hard. At the end of the day, if you do your job well, you will be unstoppable. Do your job, that’s it, everything else… I just bubble myself, I focus on what I have to do, and if I do it well or honestly, it will find its audience. You can’t control anything but yourself. You can’t control what people say, think, if they like you or they don’t. You can just control what you put out. So that’s what you should do– focus, be a Jedi."

Advertisement

During the interview, Zoya even revealed that the kids had to start everything from scratch. She said that she made them read comics and watch films and musicals from the 60s. Meanwhile, The Archies will release on Netflix soon. The makers are yet to announce the release date.