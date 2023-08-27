How Diljit Dosanjh reacted after Karan Johar approached him for permission to use song Lover in RRKPK

Karan Johar made a grand comeback to direction last month with his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has surpassed Rs 300 crore at the global box office and became the highest grossing Bollywood romcom worldwide. The movie is still winning the hearts of audiences and is receiving immense appreciation even as it enters its fifth week in theaters. One major high point of the film is the usage of iconic songs in the background, which played an important role in advancing the storyline. Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s popular song Lover was also included in the movie. Now, Karan has revealed Diljit’s reaction after he sought his permission to use the track.

Karan Johar reveals how he asked for Diljit Dosanjh’s permission to use Lover in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan recalled calling the singer and taking his permission to use his song in the movie. Karan revealed, "I have to say, people have been so kind, like Diljit, who owns the song Lover. I was told it is ridiculously expensive. I called him and I was asking him 'Paaji mujhe ye gaana chahiye (I want this song)." He wasn't understanding at first and then I explained that I want to use the song in my movie, to which he gladly told me, "Aap puch bhi kyun rahe ho, haq banta hai aapka (Why are you even asking, it is your right)."

For the unversed, Lover was released in 2021 as part of Diljit’s album MoonChild Era. The song was played at a very crucial point in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was used in the background during the scene which happened right before the interval when Ranveer and Alia’s characters go to live with each other’s families and ‘switch’ their homes.

Advertisement

More about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The movie also features an ensemble cast of Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan among others. Many other vintage songs like Yeh Sham Mastani, O Sathi Chal, Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa, among others have been used in the film. The viewers have acknowledged that these classic melodies elevated the movie watching experience for them.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Why did Karan Johar cast Jaya Bachchan in 'such a nasty' character?