How does Alia Bhatt maintain work-life balance after daughter Raha’s birth? Actress has THIS to say

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood last year as they welcomed their little bundle of joy, daughter Raha Kapoor, in November. Just a few months after giving birth to Raha, Alia Bhatt got back to work, and has been perfectly juggling her personal and professional lives since then. She was recently spotted arriving for an event in Delhi. During the event, Alia spoke about her business ventures, acting career and being a new mom, and how she manages to maintain her work-life balance.

Alia Bhatt on how she maintains work-life balance

At the event, Alia Bhatt was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance. Replying to this, she said that everyone has a balance that they need to maintain. “You have to maintain your family, your work life, your children, home, yourself, health, and everything,” Etimes quoted her saying. She further advised people not to think about what they are not doing right. “Think how you have gotten through the day, with a smile on your face and even if you have a couple of tears rolling down, it's okay because that is life,” said Alia.

She further said that she doesn’t always have all the answers, and sometimes she does not manage. However, she said that she knows about her top priorities. “I know what my top priorities are - now my daughter Raha being at the top of the mountain. I am sounding like some motivational speaker right now, but the thing is you just have to keep going without thinking how well you are doing, 'Just keep going, such is life'."

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She shot for the film’s song Tum Kya Mile post her delivery, and she had four months to prepare. In a recent vlog shared by the actress, she shared, “I was able to start working out only six weeks after post-partum and we started off very slow. We had a large goal to reach and we had to do it safely."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated for theatrical release on July 28, 2023.

