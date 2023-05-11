How does Deepika Padukone feel about her films Pathaan and Padmaavat falling into controversies

Deepika Padukone is a star and there is no denying this fact. The actress has some of the most remarkable and iconic films in her name which has not only proved that she is a brilliant actor but also paved her way straight into our hearts and in the list of Bollywood’s most successful actresses. Most of her films have become blockbusters in the past but some of them like Pathaan and Padmaavat have also attracted several controversies in the past. Despite all this, the actress remains unaffected and continues with her good work. In a recent interview with Time, she opened up about her reaction to these controversies.

Deepika Padukone on her films falling into controversies

Back in 2016, her Padmaavat fell prey to controversies when the Hindu vigilantes lit the film set on fire, while an official from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered a bounty of $1.5 million for Padukone’s beheading. In January 2023 came the most recent controversy where Deepika was attacked for wearing a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Despite all this chaos and all these topics making it to the headlines, Deepika Padukone never came to the forefront to say anything. Now, when she was asked about all this constant political backlash, the actress replied, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.”

Deepika Padukone work front

Currently, Deepika Padukone is prepping for her upcoming film Fighter. This is an aerial action thriller that will be helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. This film will also star Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the sci-fi thriller Project K. She is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

ALSO READ: Here’s what Deepika Padukone feels about moving to Hollywood: My mission has always been…