How does Ranbir Kapoor tackle fights with Alia Bhatt? Actor says ‘I have no ego…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. While Ranbir isn’t on social media, Alia Bhatt is quite active on Instagram, and often shares the most adorable pictures of her and Ranbir, which make fans go gaga over them. Ranbir, who has been promoting his recent film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently graced his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want. During the conversation, he was asked whether he fights with Alia Bhatt or prefers to sleep over it. Find out what Ranbir said!

Ranbir Kapoor on tackling fights with his wife Alia Bhatt

Kareena asked Ranbir, “Fight with Alia or sleep over it?” replying to this, Ranbir said that he is a ‘sleep over it’ guy, because he feels during fights, a lot of things are said to hurt each other, even when they don’t mean it. Which is why he feels it is better to pick it up in the morning, as opposed to sitting and fighting over it at the same moment. “When a couple fights, sometimes to hurt each other, a lot of things are said for effect when you don’t really mean it. Meanwhile, the other person thinks that you’re coming from a place of something. So that person takes those 3-4 words and it stays with that person, then you have to clarify it,” said Ranbir.

He added that if there’s any kind of fight, he prefers to take some space. “I think space is great. Alia is somebody, she is a lawyer, so if she feels that she was wronged, she will not let go until she makes her point clear,” said Ranbir. He further added that he has no ego, or self-respect and that he is very happy to say sorry first, regardless of whether he is right or wrong. “But I like the concept of space,” said Ranbir.

