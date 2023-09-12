How does Sima Taparia feel about memes made on her show? Indian Matchmaking fame REACTS

Sima Taparia is now become a big name in pop culture. She gained fame by being on the Netflix show called Indian Matchmaking, which was both controversial and popular. The show started with little attention but became very popular and received good ratings online. In the show, Sima Taparia shows off her matchmaking skills and talks about marriage and relationships. While some loved Taparia's thoughts on marriage and love, a few others criticized her for having old-fashioned and backward views. Recently, Sima Taparia opened up about the memes that were made on her show Indian Matchmaking.

Sima Taparia reveals she enjoyed the memes made on her show Indian Matchmaking

During a recent interaction with Mashable India, Mumbai's renowned matchmaker Sima Taparia revealed that she enjoyed the numerous memes made on her show Indian Matchmaking which streams on Netflix. She said, “When Bill Gates got a divorce, someone put up a meme that Sima Taparia and Bill Gates matching. The number of memes made on my show hasn't been made for any other show. Meme makes the person popular and I enjoy watching them as well. It makes you wonder how creative people are.”

Speaking about the authenticity of her introductory line in the show, “Hi, I'm Sima Taparia from Mumbai,” which also was subject to several memes, Sima revealed, “Indian Matchmaking did not have a single dialogue, everything is authentic. All the characters are clean because Netflix has a very strict scanning process.”

Sima Taparia on people making fun of her profession

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sima Taparia opened up about people making fun of her profession. She said, “I had got into professional matchmaking in the year 2005, the challenges which I faced was actually behind my back. People made fun of me that itne bade ghar ki bahu matchmaking kyun kar rahi hai ( why the daughter-in-law of such a big family is getting into matchmaking), but I did not know much and I did not see left or right I moved ahead being focused and passionate about my work without caring about any negativity.”

She further added, “99% of my matchmakings have been successful, 0.1 % might be an exception but it's up to the bride and groom. If the couple does not have flexibility, trust, communication, love and support between each other then how I am coming into the picture in all these problems? So I am telling the youth to be adjusting, flexible, comprising and loyal so that’s how the relationship works so that’s not my fault.”

About Sima Taparia

Sima Taparia is known for being really good at Indian matchmaking. When she matches people, she thinks about things like their education, caste, and family background. Taparia also gets help and advice from her family and friends to make sure the matches are right.

