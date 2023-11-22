How does Tiger 3 star Salman Khan manage to stay young and fit? Big secret REVEALED

Renowned Bollywood icon Salman Khan, aged 57, continues to be a fitness inspiration. His unwavering commitment to a healthy lifestyle is evident, and it's no surprise that he maintains a youthful appearance. Recently gracing the red carpet at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa for the premiere of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's upcoming film Farrey, Salman took a moment to share his secret to staying fit and young. According to him, the key lies in letting go of two things each year while embracing two new habits annually.

Salman disclosed the secret behind his enduring youthfulness and fitness

In a recent discussion, when inquired about staying youthful and fit, Salman Khan amusingly commented, "“It is very difficult. Very difficult. Every year I have to give up two bad things and incorporate two good things, which is very difficult.”

The Tiger 3 actor also shared insights about the movie "Farrey," describing it as a narrative centered on affluent youngsters resorting to cheating to excel in exams and earn their parents' approval.

Salman Khan further revealed his own academic integrity, stating that he never engaged in cheating during exams. He went on to mention, "I never used Farrey, but people sitting around me used them." When queried about whether he reported such instances, the actor responded, "No, I helped them."