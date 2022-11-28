How great is Vicky, Kiara & Bhumi's chemistry in Govinda Naam Mera? WATCH this video as they take a challenge

Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for their next release Govinda Naam Mera. The trailer was loved by fans. The comedy thriller is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be released on December 16, on Disney+ Hotstar. Well, fans loved the chemistry between the star cast and want to see more. So, keeping up with the trend, the team released a video in which Kiara, Vicky, and Bhumi are seen taking a chemistry check challenge and it will leave you in splits.

Chemistry check challenge:

The video starts with Vicky and Kiara getting romantic but suddenly was interrupted by Bhumi aka Gauri. She is playing Vicky’s wife role. All three start the chemistry check and it is very hilarious. The video caption reads, “Inki chemistry ka toh 16th December ko hi pata chalega, but can say - we are vibing well with them.” Recently, the team also released the first song Bijli. Kiara looks stunning in this look and we feel she quite resembles Katrina Kaif’s look in Chikni Chameli. Both the stars and their dancing will fill you with energy.