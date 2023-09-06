How Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished 'papa' Rakesh Roshan on his 74th birthday

Ace actor turned director Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his 74th birthday today. In a long career span, he has treated cine-lovers with several iconic films as an actor and helmer. In his long list of filmography, some of the notable ones include, Aankhon Aankhon Mein, Hamari Bahu Alka amongst others. As a captain of the ship, he has presented audiences with several remarkable flicks like Karan Arjun, Koi Mil Gaya, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Krrish franchise and many more. Today, on September 06th, several heartfelt wishes are pouring in for the director from his near and dear ones. Amongst others is Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan who wished Rakesh Roshan with an adorable post.

Sussanne Khan posts birthday wish for ‘papa’ Rakesh Roshan

Sussanne Khan took to her social media and posted a heartfelt birthday wish for the renowned filmmaker. The super adorable photo features Rakesh Roshan, Sussanne Khan and her kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. We can also see a scrumptious cake and cupcakes kept on the table nearby. Along with the photo, the interior designer penned, “Happy happiest birthday dear papa..god bless you with a wonderful year ahead (accompanied with red heart, hugs and folded hand emoji). Have a look:

Furthermore, Rakesh Roshan had also posted an enthralling video on Instagram as he celebrated his special day with his close friends. The video shared by Roshan featured Jeetendra, Prem Chopra and others as he cut the cake. The caption alongside the post reads, “50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude. (Along with a folded hand emoji)”

About Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan:

After four years of dating, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had tied the nuptial knot in the year 2000. Nonetheless, the couple parted ways as husband and wife in 2013. It’s been quite a long time but what stayed constant and consistent all these years is their unbreakable friendship and admiration towards each other. The two continue to co-parent their kids and are often seen partying with each other.

While Hrithik Roshan is dating Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan found love in popular actor Arslan Goni who is also the brother of TV actor Aly Goni. From childhood sweethearts and spouses to now ex-partners and good friends, it is a thing worth-appreciating that the two continue to have pleasant ties with each other’s current partners.