How Ishaan Khatter wished ‘bade miyan’ Shahid Kapoor on his 42nd birthday: I may grow taller…

Shahid Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most loved and popular actors, has turned a year older today. Shahid is celebrating his 42 nd birthday today, and wishes for the Jersey actor have been pouring in on social media right from midnight. Shahid’s fans, friends, and colleagues have been sharing the most adorable pictures and wishes to make his birthday extra special. Shahid shares a great bond with his brother Ishaan Khatter, who has now penned a hilarious wish for him, along with an unseen picture of them together.

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram account to post a picture that shows him and Shahid standing un der a tree. They are both seen in casual looks, and while Shahid is seen pointing at something, Ishaan stands smiling next to him. What’s unmissable, is Ishaan’s thick bushy hairstyle, in the picture. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt with matching shorts, while Shahid is seen in a grey t-shirt with black shorts. In his quirky caption, he called Shahid his ‘elder tree’, and wrote, “My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it’s all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor.” In his Instagram stories, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "I also say tree because he is unshakeable, wise and grounded. Love ya @shahidkapoor."

Their picture is just too adorable, and reacting to it, actress Sheeba Chadha wrote, “Only little too adorable (heart) both.” While one fan requested, “Post some more unseen pics and videos of him na,”, another fan wrote, “Awww what an adorable post.” Check out his post below.