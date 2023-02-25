How Ishaan Khatter wished ‘bade miyan’ Shahid Kapoor on his 42nd birthday: I may grow taller…
Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, and his brother Ishaan Khatter dropped an unseen picture with a hilarious post to wish him!
Shahid Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most loved and popular actors, has turned a year older today. Shahid is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, and wishes for the Jersey actor have been pouring in on social media right from midnight. Shahid’s fans, friends, and colleagues have been sharing the most adorable pictures and wishes to make his birthday extra special. Shahid shares a great bond with his brother Ishaan Khatter, who has now penned a hilarious wish for him, along with an unseen picture of them together.
Ishaan Khatter’s hilarious wish for birthday boy Shahid Kapoor
Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram account to post a picture that shows him and Shahid standing un der a tree. They are both seen in casual looks, and while Shahid is seen pointing at something, Ishaan stands smiling next to him. What’s unmissable, is Ishaan’s thick bushy hairstyle, in the picture. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt with matching shorts, while Shahid is seen in a grey t-shirt with black shorts. In his quirky caption, he called Shahid his ‘elder tree’, and wrote, “My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it’s all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor.” In his Instagram stories, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "I also say tree because he is unshakeable, wise and grounded. Love ya @shahidkapoor."
Their picture is just too adorable, and reacting to it, actress Sheeba Chadha wrote, “Only little too adorable (heart) both.” While one fan requested, “Post some more unseen pics and videos of him na,”, another fan wrote, “Awww what an adorable post.” Check out his post below.
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and others wish Shahid Kapoor
Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to wish Shahid on his birthday. She shared a picture of them dancing on the stage, and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @shahidkapoor Nothing #Farzi when I see the joy on your face when you perform, Shahid! Wishing you love, happiness, and all the success." Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also posted a picture with Shahid and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sash! Only smiles and sunshine for you this year!” His Chance Pe Dance co-star Genelia D’Souza shared a picture with Shahid from her wedding with Riteish Deshmukh, and wrote, “Happy Birthday My Dearest Friend @shahidkapoor Wishing you all the love and happiness always..”
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor shares recipe for a successful marriage, 'You don’t let go'
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...Read more