How Kabir Khan and team '83 celebrated 40 years of India's 1983 cricket World Cup win; PICS

40 years ago on this day, team India lifted the World Cup trophy. The iconic victory was witnessed by many and it still remains fresh in their minds. Years later, director Kabir Khan decided to recreate the big win through his film '83 starring Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, and others. Today, on this special day, Kabir and other team members took to social media and congratulated the real-life heroes on the 40th anniversary of the World Cup.

Kabir Khan and team '83 share special posts

Kabir showcased India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship when they played against West Indies in the finale. Kabir took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture of the Indian cricket team. Along with the picture, he wrote, "I proudly salute this team on the 40th anniversary of their historic win #83."

Tahir Raj Bhasin shared a long note on his handle along with the pictures featuring real-life and reel-life heroes. He wrote about how they recreated the same magic on the sets and it will remain etched in his memory forever. A part of his note read, "Even after 40 years. this Indian win of the cricket world cup remains an inspiration and I thank each one of you for your unmatched contribution. India's resounding success in tournaments after 1983 is a testament to the prophetic words of Clive Lloyd after the final match in 1983 - Indian cricket has arrived and it is here to stay!"

Saqib took to his Instagram story and wrote, "40 years and counting. Happy anniversary to the team that changed the course of this nation."

Meanwhile, Ranveer and the entire team received immense love and praise after the film was released in 2021. The film also featured Deepika Padukone in a special role.