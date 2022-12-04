How Kareena Kapoor reacted after Saif Ali Khan forget to add her name to the list of greatest female actors

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time the duo makes starry appearances in the city or shares social media posts, the pictures and videos go viral on the Internet in no time. Recently, they were seen making heads turn at the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The power couple exuded royalty as they graced the festival in stylish outfits. During their appearance on the red carpet, Saif and Bebo were seen interacting with the media.

The duo was seen joining the Women in Cinema event at the Film Festival. Before entering the venue, Saif was asked about the contributions of women in cinema. While speaking about the same, the actor named a few female actresses but he forgot to mention his wife's name. He said, "Cinema is empty without women for a start. When you think of cinema you think of so many important ladies, my favourite actresses from all the way back from Marlene Dietrich to Audrey Hepburn to Charlize Theron." Bebo was quick to interrupt, "to your wife!" Saif then added, "and to my beautiful wife" and they laughed.

Saif also spoke about his mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. He said, "My mum, her first movie (Apur Sansar) was with Satyajit Ray when she was 16. So I think feminine sensitivity and aggression, that whole aspect of nature is what women in cinema mean to me." Kareena too shared her views as she said, "So many different women from across the world are coming to be a part of this festival to celebrate the fact that women are leading the pack whether it is in India or anywhere. All actors are taking up such brave roles so I'm happy there is a special day today."

Apart from Saif and Bebo, other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Kajol were seen gracing the Film Festival.

Work front

Saif will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will be out in 2023. On the other hand, Bebo has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X.