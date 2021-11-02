How Khushi Kapoor showered birthday love on her sister Shanaya Kapoor is as priceless as their bond; PIC

Birthday brings with them a lot of joy and cheer and for our Btown celebs, it is a day for their loved ones to shower them with good wishes. Speaking of this, the Gen-Z star kid, Shanaya Kapoor has turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in for her. Now, her cousin Khushi Kapoor has shared a heartfelt wish for her with a priceless photo that is bound to leave you with a smile on your face.

Taking to her Instagram story, Khushi dropped a childhood photo with Shanaya and wished her 'happy birthday'. In the childhood photo, Khushi appears to be a little baby, sitting next to a cheerful little girl that happens to be her cousin Shanaya. The priceless childhood photo gives us a glimpse of their sisterhood bond. Sharing the photo, Khushi showered love on Shanaya and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sister." The sweet wish along with the photo is bound to go viral.

Take a look:

Last evening, Shanaya's dad Sanjay Kapoor also shared a video in which she was seen cutting her birthday cake in a white dress. Along with the video, Sanjay showered love on his little girl and sent her birthday wishes. Maheep too had shared a post on her Instagram story about Shanaya's birthday.

Shanaya is all set to enter Bollywood with a film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Her debut was announced this year and since then, her posts on social media have been getting a lot of love.

