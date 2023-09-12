'How many people get a...': Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub opens up about romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi

Haddi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is set in the backdrop of the murky aspects of Gurgaon and Noida, known for their hidden secrets. The film narrates the life of a transgender and includes Ila Arun in an important role. Anurag Kashyap, who has previously directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui in movies like Raman Raghav 2.0 and Gangs of Wasseypur, has also appeared alongside Nawazuddin in their latest film, Haddi. In the movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on an intriguing and challenging role as a transgender seeking revenge. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays the character who is in love with Nawaz's character, providing a touch of tenderness in an otherwise tough and violent film. Recently, Zeeshan opened up about his role in the film.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub opens up about his role in Haddi and reveals why he was excited about it

During a recent interview with DNA, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub spoke about his character in Haddi and revealed why he was excited to be a part of the film. He said, “Your protagonist is so unconventional that it is a huge deal. That breaks all the formulae.”

Revealing that he wasn’t hesitant about the romantic track, the Haddi actor added, “To think and then do something is not good. Till the time I am in agreement with a character, nothing else affects me.”

Speaking about sharing the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film as his love interest, he further added, “He was a big reason for me doing this. When I was in the initial talks, I got to know that Nawaz bhai is doing the lead role, there was this excitement that I will get to share the screen with him and I have scenes with him. How many people get a chance to romance Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Even girls. There are very few. So, I said I will definitely do it.”

Anurag Kashyap recalls his first meeting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap spoke about his first meeting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He said, “The first time I met him I actually did not even notice him. Really in the sense, I met him because some friends of mine told me there's an actor who is leaving town which is Rajpal Yadav. Toh hum log unko rok ne gaye the and Nawaz bhi unme se ek tha. Phir mein Rajpal ko rok ke Shool (1999) mein role diya tha and Nawaz ko bhi Shool mein role mil gaya tha ek waiter ka. Tab itna notice nehi kiya tha, chhota sa role kiya tha paise k liye (talking about Nawazuddin).”

The filmmaker further added, “Nawazuddin ko pehli bar dhyan diya tha Black Friday (2004) ke shoot ke time. Jab ab camera k through kisiko dekhte hai like director tab maine pehli bar dhayan diya tha 'kaun hai yeh?' His presence was so strong. So that was the first time I really noticed him. Since then it's been non-stop.”

Haddi was released on September 7 on ZEE5 and has been garnering immense praise and love from both the audience and critics.

