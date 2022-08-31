How many times do you go to a theatre to watch a Bollywood film? VOTE NOW

COVID-19 affected the earnings of the entertainment industry in a way unexplainable. And it doesn't cater to just Entertainment, many industries and businesses were closed, subsequent lay-offs, and a lot more. Earlier, during the peak of the pandemic, many people were left with no choice but to watch movies either on OTT platforms, TVs or not watch the movies at all. Many theatres were forced to shut down their operations due to poor earnings. But times are changing now and for the better.

With the government upscaling the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the impact of the virus is reducing significantly. People have slowly, but gradually, begun operations at cinema halls and other public spaces.

In view of this development, one question is pondering in our minds. How many times do you go to a theatre to watch a Bollywood film? The Hindi film industry, or Bollywood, as we know it, comes out with hundreds of films in a year. With the advent of OTT, writers, filmmakers, and actors have found a new lease of life, with experimentation with genres and formats being an alluring possibility. It is no surprise then, that a country that has grown up in the influential and entertaining shadow of movies for over a hundred years, is now spoilt for choice! As we find ourselves slowly but surely healing from the horrors of a global pandemic, we also see new films releasing in cinemas and OTT every other week.

With so many movies at our disposal 24/7, it becomes difficult to choose one over the other at any given point in time. Or, maybe not? Sometimes, one knows right away that they are definitely going to take the time out to watch a film. Other times, people simply do not care about watching another. But, on average, how many times do you go outside and watch a movie in theatres?

It can be

· Once a week

· Once a month

· More than once a month

· Once in a few months

According to an article in the Indian Express, “The communal experience of watching movies in theatres is now facing an existential threat on a scale never seen before. The reason for this panic is the advent of streaming platforms. Or at least that seems to be the popular consensus at the moment. The stakeholders in the states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have started rallying against the practice of releasing the movies on digital platforms just a few weeks after their initial theatrical release, arguing that it is discouraging people from going to theatres.”

With the Indian film industry preparing itself for a long lineup with big releases, only time will tell what the future holds for these theatres. Take THIS POLL and let us know how many times you go to a theatre to watch a Bollywood film.

Cast your vote now.

Also Read: Do you wait for big Bollywood releases on streaming apps or do you go to theatres? VOTE NOW