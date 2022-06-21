How much do you know Sidharth Malhotra? Take our quiz and prove your love for actor

Think about some of the handsome and talented actors in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without Sidharth Malhotra. The actor had made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and went on to become an overnight star. In his career of around a decade, Sidharth has been a part of several popular movies like Kapoor & Sons, Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, Hasee Toh Phasee, Baar Baar Dekho, etc.

Besides, Sidharth has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include a spy thriller titled Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Indra Kumar’s Thank God which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, and will also be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Sidharth is quite active on social media and has aced the art of keeping his fans intrigued with his posts on Instagram. Sidharth is certainly a treat to watch be it on or off the screen. Needless to say, the Shershaah actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, if you are Sidharth Malhotra’s fan, take this quiz and prove your love for him.

