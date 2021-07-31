THIS is how Natasa Stankovic & Hardik Pandya celebrated son Agastya's 1st birthday; See VIDEOS

Natasa Stankovic and cricket powerhouse Hardik Pandya’s ‘apple of the eye’ Agastya turned a year old on Friday, July 30. On the special occasion, mom Natasa took to her social media space to share an adorable video of her toddler. From playing with toys to practising how to walk, the cute clip showcases umpteen special moments of Agastya’s life. Upon seeing the clip, fans have swamped Natasa’s comment section with sweet compliments for the ‘little star’.

While sharing the video Natasa articulated, “You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born. Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy, you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy. Love you my son , love you so so much #appleofmyeye”. A fan called Agastya an ‘edible pudding’, meanwhile many others flooded Natasa’s post with adorable birthday wishes for him.

Daddy Hardik Pandya wasn’t behind to express his happiness on social media too. “I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart”, enunciated the cricketer.

It was in the month of January 2020 when Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm when he announced his engagement with reality TV star and actor Natasa Stankovic. Later that year, in the month of May, the couple informed fans about their pregnancy saying, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”. The duo welcomed their firstborn and embraced parenthood on July 30, 2020.

