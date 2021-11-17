THIS is how Patralekhaa reacted to paps calling her 'Bhabhiji' while posing with hubby Rajkummar Rao

Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally back in the city after their dreamy wedding ceremony. The duo caught the attention of the shutterbugs as they exited from the airport and all the cameras went clickety-click non-stop. Needless to say, that the duo looked absolutely regal in their post-wedding looks. However, what caught our attention was Patralekhaa’s priceless reaction as paps began referring to her as ‘Bhabhiji’.

The nayi Dulhan couldn’t control her laughter as one of the camera persons requested her to look towards him. While doing so, the pap said, “Bhabhji idhar dekhiye”. As soon as Patralekhaa heard the term, she turned towards her hubby while bursting out in laughter. Her priceless reaction has absolutely left us in awe. Speaking of their post-wedding look, Patralekhaa opted to dazzle in a classic red saree, while Rajkummar looked dapper in all-white attire. Check out the nayi dulhan’s cute reaction in the video below:

Talking about their romantic story, love bloomed between the two as their path crossed on the sets of the film CityLights. Ever since then, the duo stood the test of time and ended up dating each other for almost 11 years. Now, the two have begun a whole new chapter of their lives by becoming life partners forever.

The lovebirds remained tight-lipped about their nuptials until the very last minute. However, their official wedding announcement post went insanely viral on social media. While sharing candid photos from the ceremony, Patralekhaa said, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever."

