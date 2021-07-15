This is HOW Pooja Bhatt tackles the questions on second marriage: I choose to live the way I do

Pooja Bhatt says her 'life is not incomplete' on dealing with questions about second marriage.

Pooja Bhatt recently opened up on marriage and how many women, despite big achievements come home to the question-- What's there to eat? Speaking on her personal life, actor-director Pooja Bhatt shared that she has also come across so many questions about her getting married again. Pooja said that she has ‘been there, done that’ and her life is not incomplete. To note, Pooja tied the knot with VJ Manish Makhija in 2003. The two separated in the year 2014, however, not legally.

In an interview with Filmfare, Pooja said, "No matter what we women achieve in the world, a lot of us come home and our achievements are reduced to ‘haan, theek hai na, tumne Nobel Prize jeet liya magar abhi khaane mein kya hai?’ (Good, you’ve won the Nobel Prize but what’s for dinner?) Are you a mother? Are you not? Are you married? Are you not? I’ve been asked by so many people why aren’t you getting married again. And I tell them that I’ve grown up from thinking ‘and they lived happily ever after’ to ‘and she lived happily ever after’. I’ve been there, done that, tried it and recommended it to people too. But my life is not incomplete because I choose to live the way I do."

Pooja, who made her comeback in Bombay Begums, an OTT release, also spoke on the series. She felt delighted and humbled by the reception that Bombay Begums had received. “Women from across the country have reached out to say that finally, we can see stories about real women and how it plays out in the real world. Spring has arrived in the backyard and I’m exulting in it. I’ve also been moved by messages from within the fraternity, who’ve reached out to me and showered me with so much love, ” said Bhatt.

Pooja in the OTT series essayed the role of a businesswoman and a mother of two. The Netflix series also featured Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Amruta Subhash.

