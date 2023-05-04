How did Ranbir Kapoor react after a female fan said she loved Shamshera?

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He never fails to impress the audience with his acting chops. In 2022, the actor returned to the big screen after a long time with Shamshera. He was seen in a double role. However, the film couldn't attract the audience to theatres and it failed at the box office. Recently, during a virtual meet-up, Ranbir was seen interacting with his fans. One of his female fans admitted that she loved his film Shamshera. Ranbir instantly laughed and went on to call her a "blind fan."

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to a fan who loved Shamshera

During the interaction, the fan told the new daddy in town that she loved the film. To this, Ranbir replied, "If you liked Shamshera, then you are a blind fan (laughs)." The fan said that she liked the concept and also added that it would have been a big hit if it had been released in the 1990s. Ranbir replied, "The story of Shamshera was a little dated. It felt like you have seen this before, there wasn’t any newness to it. It didn’t work. The audience is the king. If they didn’t like it, they are right."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in important roles. After the film was released in theatres, it received a lot of backlash from netizens. Sanjay Dutt took to social media and shared a long note about the hate coming their way. A part of his note read, "Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, the laughs we had, the hardships we went through. Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film. His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence. It pains to see how people are so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment to it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being said. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs."

Work front

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he has Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He will be seen in a different avatar. The film is slated to hit theatres in August this year.

