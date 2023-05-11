How Ranveer Singh helps Deepika Padukone stress less about actresses' shelf life in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the hottest and one of the most-talked-about couples in Bollywood. These two often set couple goals and make our hearts flutter with their chemistry and love. Ranveer has always been vocal about his love for the actress and never hesitated in going overboard to make her feel special. Everyone noticed this even before they got married. Well, that is one of the major reasons we always see the Pathaan actress smiling and giggling whenever she is with her husband. Recently, the couple had gone to Bhutan to relax and spend some quality time together. In a recent interview with Time, Padukone opened up about her husband and her life with him.

Deepika Padukone on her life with Ranveer Singh

Talking about her vacation in Bhutan, Deepika Padukone revealed that she spent her days with Ranveer Singh doing what they enjoy doing the most, which is going on long walks, sightseeing, and eating. The actress admitted that with the Cirkus star around her, she is her most vulnerable self. In the interview with Time, the actress was asked, earlier Bollywood actresses came with a shelf life that expired soon as they got married or had children, but that is changing in the current time. To this Deepika replied, “I’ve never had that experience because [Ranveer Singh] has always put me, my dreams, and my ambitions first.”

Deepika Padukone work front

Currently, Deepika Padukone is prepping for her upcoming film Fighter. This is an aerial action thriller that will be helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. This film will also star Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the sci-fi thriller Project K. She is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

ALSO READ: WATCH what happened when Deepika Padukone made an unexpected entry at Jay Shetty’s show in Bangalore