This is how Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s family informed friends about their intimate wedding ceremony

It was a busy weekend for Anil Kapoor and his family as Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14. It was an intimate ceremony that took place at the Kapoor residence in the presence of family members and close friends. While the COVID 19 pandemic has restricted the big fat Bollywood wedding, the Kapoors and Boolanis made sure to announce Rhea and Karan’s wedding to their friends in the sweetest way possible and sent a card to them.

The card was shared by Ayesha Shroff in her Instagram story as she sent best wishes to Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The card read as, “Elated to announce that on 14.08.21, Karan and Rhea were married in a small ceremony at home. The circumstances of our time prevented us from having many of our loved ones with us. We deeply missed having you all there but you were in our hearts. As Rhea and Karan start their new life together, we ask for only your blessings and love for their journey forward. We hope to celebrate with you all soon as the world returns to normal.”

Take a look at the card:

To note, Rhea and Karan tied the knot after dating each other for over a decade. While it was an intimate ceremony, the Kapoors and the newlyweds have been taking the internet by storm as they are treating fans with the inside pics from the wedding. Sharing the first pic from her big day, Rhea wrote, 12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor & Anil Kapoor's father-daughter dance from the reception party is all things fun & heartwarming