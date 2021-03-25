How Rishi Kapoor crooned on last trip to NYC: Neetu Kapoor recalls with priceless clip on his prayer meet day

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020, and today is his 11-month prayer meeting. Neetu Kapoor revealed this in a post and also shared an endearing memory of her late husband from their last New York trip.

One of the legendary actors of Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, and left a void in people's hearts. For his treatment prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York with wife and today, on the day of his 11-month prayer meeting, she has shared a video from their trip that will leave you emotional. In the video, we get to see the senior star happily crooning away a song from the film Aa Ab Laut Chalein and enjoying the views of NYC with Neetu.

Sharing the video, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC." The video featured Rishi and Neetu Kapoor walking together with the Brooklyn Bridge lit up in the backdrop. The senior star is seen crooning, "Jaanejaan Aa Aa Aah." In a white shirt, the late actor seemed to be in a good mood as he enjoyed the NYC lights during his trip with Neetu.

Even Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni also remembered late Rishi Kapoor on the day of his 11-month prayer meeting and shared a photo on their Instagram handles. The senior star had sought treatment at a hospital in New York and after getting better, he returned to India in 2019. Post that, he even shot for his film The Body. However, at the beginning of 2020, his health deteriorated. On April 30, 2020, he left for his heavenly abode, and the news was confirmed on Twitter by heartbroken Amitabh Bachchan.

Take a look:

Last year, when Rishi Kapoor passed away, it left the entire industry heartbroken. Many stars poured in tributes on social media including , , and others. The senior star was last seen in the film, The Body with Emraan Hashmi. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was being shot when he passed away. He was also a part of Deepika Padukone's Hindi adaptation of The Intern.

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

