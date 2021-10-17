This is how Sara Ali Khan has turned her Sunday into a Funday; VIDEO inside

Sara Ali Khan is one fitness freak and we all have seen it quite often. We have seen the amazing transformation of this star kid from a chubby teenager to an actress with an envious body. There is no secret behind this, it is all about working out and Sara never misses her workout session, be it a weekend or any festival. The actress keeps posting pictures from her workout sessions quite often and this time too the actress gave us all a glimpse of her excessive workout session and revealed how she turns her Sunday into a Funday.

Taking to her Instagram stories Sara Ali Khan posted a couple of videos of her working out rigorously. In the first video, we can see Sara jumping and then lying down on the floor then again getting up and jumping. As she jumps her perfectly carved abs can be seen clearly. In the next video, she can be seen jumping up on a step and squatting. She is wearing purple coloured gym shorts and an orange coloured sports bra on them. She completed her look with white sports shoes and tied her hair in a bun. She wrote on the story, ‘Sunday Funday’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sara is also creating a massive buzz for her upcoming movies. The Pataudi princess will be next seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Besides, she has also been roped in for Aditya Dhar directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead which will mark her first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor-director duo.

