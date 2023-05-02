How Shah Rukh Khan reacted after Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear collection got sold out within a day

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his next film, Dunki, has reacted after his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand sold out within a day. Recently, Aryan released his debut ad as a director and it featured none other than his superstar dad SRK. Aryan launched his collection on April 30 and it made headlines due to the sky-high prices. Despite getting trolled for the massive prices, his entire collection was sold out on May 1.

After the collections were sold out, Aryan took to Instagram and shared a message with fans. He shared a picture that read, "Thank you for the ride. We're all sold out. Stay tuned for the next one." Along with it, he wrote, "All sold out. Thank you for the ride. Special thanks to those who had the patience to handle our technical teething issues." King Khan took to his Instagram story and shared his message.

After Aryan launched the collection, netizens were seen taking hilarious digs at it. Several memes flooded social media and made fun of the collection's hefty price tags.

Earlier, Aryan spoke about working with his father on his first ad. While speaking to Harper's Bazaar, if revealed if he faced any challenges while working with his father. The star kid said, "Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."

Work front

Shah Rukh recently returned to the big screen after four years with Pathaan. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

