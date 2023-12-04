How Shah Rukh Khan reacted after daughter Suhana Khan complained about choreographer Ganesh Hegde

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is looking forward to the release of her debut film, The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the team has been promoting the film ahead of its release. While the music and choreography have been hailed by the audience, recently, the choreographer associated with the film, Ganesh Hegde shared an interesting anecdote involving Suhana and Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's witty reaction to Suhana Khan complaining about choreographer Ganesh Hegde

In an interview with News 18, ace choreographer Ganesh Hegde recalled The Archies team rehearsing skating moves for a song. Since superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also a part of a few sessions, his daughter Suhana Khan, during a break, went up to her father and complained that the choreographer never compliments her.

To this, the Dunki actor had a witty response as he stated, “Ganesh has never complimented me. Tujhe kya compliment karega (what will he compliment you)”. In addition to this, Ganesh went on to admit that he liked Suhana’s moves and complimented her by the end of the song’s shoot.

Ganesh Hegde heaps praises on Suhana Khan

Ganesh continued sharing, “I told her that if I complimented her, she would stop at 100 percent and I wanted her to push to 150 percent. Once the song was over, I told her why I wasn’t praising her earlier. I also told her about the amazing job she did, and she was very happy.”

Ganesh who has choreographed Va Va Voom and Dhishoom Dhishoom tracks in The Archies further heaped praises on Suhana Khan. He shared that Suhana has a knack for skating and was much more comfortable than the others. Hailing her much like Shah Rukh Khan, the choreographer stated that it’s her nature to achieve perfection in everything.

“She believes in doing something constantly until she gets the hang of it. I didn’t know how good she was on skates until I saw her. She fell before me three to four times and when asked if she needed a break, she said that she would get on with it. She didn’t worry, she was brave and she knew the grind. She doesn’t ever give up,” shared the choreographer.

He went on to state that he still doesn’t know if she had any formal training in skating but based on what he saw he shared that she is a hard worker.

Ganesh Hegde hails Shah Rukh Khan as his 'mentor'

In the same interview, Ganesh Hegde called SRK his ‘mentor’ and shared that having worked a lot with him, in the process, he has learned a lot from the actor. He said that King Khan inspires people around him and is a bundle of talent. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked with him and I feel happy for making him say a ‘wow’ to the work I did with him,” he mentioned on a concluding note.

Ganesh Hegde has been a choreographer for SRK in movies like Dilwale, Happy New Year, and Ra. One among others.

