How Shah Rukh Khan responded to fan suggesting him to do 'big and ambitious' films like Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his romantic roles, surprised fans with Pathaan and Jawan, two big-budget action films in 2023. These movies set new standards in the Hindi film industry. While Shah Rukh Khan is very often seen interacting with his fans through his Ask SRK sessions on X, today the actor again engaged with his fans on the social media platform and actively responded to fans’ messages. When a fan suggested he should only do big and ambitious films, Shah Rukh Khan had a fitting response.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan again surprised his fans by conducting an Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) and responded to many curious and hilarious questions. Among his many fans, one of the X users asked the superstar to make more “big and ambitious” films like Jawan. The fan wrote, “Need you to work on more BIG and Ambitious projects like Jawan. Please don’t do small films now #AskSRK.”

To this, Shah Rukh responded, “Films are big by the heart they have in them….I believe all my films try and have a big heart!! #Jawan had a big heart and a big canvas too.” HAVE A LOOK:

Shah Rukh Khan sheds light on the issue of social media negativity

During the same Ask SRK session conducted by King Khan, he was asked by another fan about social media negativity and asked him to suggest ways to stay calm and positive. The fan asked, “One advice to your fans is to be calm and positive like you amidst this social media negativity and fan wars? @iamsrk #AskSRK.”

To this, Shah Rukh responded by mentioning that it's important not to use offensive language, avoid personal negativity, and promote love instead. He wrote, “Yeah, good idea. Please all of us have to have patience and dignity. No, using profanities and personal negativity for anyone. God Bhagwaan Allah looks at those kindly whose words are kind. Words lead to things and things to feelings…spread love only. #Jawan.” HAVE A LOOK:

In addition to his outstanding acting, Shah Rukh Khan's wisdom and outlook on life also captivate his fans and keep them engaged. Jawan also starred Nayanthara in the lead role alongside Shah Rukh Khan and hit the theatres on 7 September, this year.

