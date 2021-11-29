How Shraddha Kapoor welcomed Monday Morning in the sun with 'pyari muskurahat' is priceless; PIC

Another Monday morning is here and a new week has begun. But, this time, we have Shraddha Kapoor welcoming it with a sweet smile this morning. The Baaghi 3 star, who enjoys a huge fan base, took to her social media handle to drop a gorgeous photo of herself as she entered into a new week on a bright note. Shraddha has been busy with her film shoots and amid the work commitments, she never fails to update her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Shraddha shared a stunning snap of herself as she soaked in the morning sunshine in the garden. In the picture, we could see the Baaghi 3 star clad in a yellow tee with the white bottom as she sat on the grass and soaked in the hues of the sun. Shraddha left her hair open on one side of her shoulder and flaunted her no make up glow. As she smiled and welcomed the morning, Shraddha wrote, "नज़र आई, सुबह की प्यारी मुस्कुराहट, रूह में खिल उठी, एक गहरी चाहत."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the star has been occupied with her shoots and lately has been active on social media. Shraddha recently lauded John Abraham for backing animal rights cause on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actress said that he inspired her too to take up the same.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in ChaalBaaz In London. The film was announced earlier this year and it will feature Shraddha in the lead. Besides this, Shraddha also has Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar and will release in 2023.

