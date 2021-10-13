This is how Taapsee Pannu got into shape for Rashmi Rocket: Didn’t use any short cut

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket. Ever since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film, which will release on 15th October on a digital platform. Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of a sprinter in the sports film, which mainly focuses on the concept and unfair practice of gender testing that female athletes have to go through. The trailer of the film was released a few weeks back and netizens were in awe of the physical transformation in Taapsee. At first glance, it looks like Taapsee completely fit the bill as a well-built, fit athlete. Speaking of which, Taapsee recently talked about the process of her getting into shape for the film.

In a recent chat with Outlook India, Taapsee revealed how she trained hard as she wanted her body to develop organically. She also stated that she was clear about not adopting any shortcuts for the film. When asked about the rigorous physical training and the toll it took on her body, Taapsee said, “My body was liking it a lot. But it was a sudden shock in the beginning because suddenly I started pushing it so much. Mentally I was getting drained out to follow that kind of routine. From the beginning when I started building my body for this role, I was very clear that I am not going to use any kind of short cut. So, I didn’t use any steroid to get that kind of body that was required because I know that I have a life beyond films and I can’t really risk it for one film. Every thing was organic and body slowly and steadily got into its own groove naturally.”

ALSO READ: In PICS: Taapsee Pannu & co arrive at Rashmi Rocket screening

Adding further, Taapsee said, “The muscle memory was also good, so when I restarted the workouts, my body resumed and came back to where we left quicker than what I have anticipated it to. Since, it was done in a clean organic way my body metabolism shot up. Now also I could maintain some of the muscles and the body that I have made. I am still continuing a descent regime if not the rigorous one that I was doing while preparing for the role.”

Speaking about the mental challenges, Taapsee said that the fact that somebody else had put their money on her pushed her to go the gym every morning even when the temperature was as low as 6 degrees in Uttarakhand, where they were shooting. Moreover, Taapsee added that Rashmi Rocket is a first-of-its-kind female athlete film and she did not want sports stars to feel that they were wrongly represented.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Rashmi Rocket release, Taapsee Pannu wonders if there’s anything left on her ‘to do’ list