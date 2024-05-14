How Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe kept their wedding private: From hiring relatives as stylists to strict no-phone policy

In March, in a private ceremony held in Udaipur, Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. Unlike many Bollywood stars, Taapsee opted for complete discretion, without any official announcement before, during, or after the wedding.

Official photographs were notably absent, and despite the attendance of friends and family, no details leaked until days later. Now, a source has unveiled the meticulous planning behind what could be deemed as Bollywood's most secretive wedding in years.

Here's how Taapsee Pannu pulled off a secretive wedding with Mathias Boe

According to DNA, a source disclosed, "Taapsee Pannu spared no effort in safeguarding the secrecy of her wedding, resulting in the quietest wedding Bollywood has ever seen." From appointing her sister as the wedding organizer to enlisting close relatives as her stylist, designer, and more, every detail was meticulously planned to prevent any leaks.

It's reported that, like many other celebrities, Taapsee implemented a strict no-phone policy at her wedding, along with additional security measures. By limiting invitations to only close relatives and closely monitoring online picture uploads, she ensured the success of her mission to keep the celebration confidential.

Furthermore, the source disclosed that Taapsee was firm in her decision to have the wedding in India instead of abroad, despite the potential for easier secrecy.

Taapsee and Mathias Boe have refrained from sharing any wedding pictures as of yet. While Taapsee briefly touched upon the wedding in an interview, she has mostly kept mum about this aspect of her life.

Turning to her professional endeavors, Taapsee's upcoming projects include Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, where she plays a cop. Additionally, she will reprise her character Rani Kashyap in the sequel to Haseen Dilruba, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Further adding to her slate, she is set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein.

