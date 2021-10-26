THIS is how Tiger Shroff turned into a dance teacher for his Ganapath stunt team; Don’t miss the BTS video

Tiger Shroff is a brilliant dancer and there is no denying this fact. We have always seen him grooving to songs and making all his fans crazy over his dance moves. Well, the actor’s Instagram is filled with videos of him dancing and winning the hearts of his fans. Well, currently the actor is in London shooting for his upcoming project Ganapath. Although, it is a stunt-based film and there is an entire stunt team to help the actor with his stunts, but the actor got them to shake a leg instead and the video is everything fun.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger Shroff shared a video of him dancing with a member of his stunt team. In the video, we can see the stunt man trying to copy Tiger’s dance steps as the actor grooves on one of his super hit songs ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’. This song is from the movie War where Tiger and Hrithik’s dancing stole every fan’s heart. In this video, as always Tiger is acing his dancing skills and it is a visual treat for his fans. Sharing this video the actor wrote, “When the stunt team rather dance with me than fight me, bts fun with @timman79 and his team #ganpath.”

Take a look:

Recently, Pinkvilla revealed to you that Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play Tiger Shroff’s father in the film. Nothing is finalized yet, but if all goes as per plan, then this will be Bachchan and Shroff’s first onscreen collaboration.

Ganapath also marks Tiger and Kriti’s reunion after they first appeared together in 2014 in their debut Hindi film, Heropanti. Interestingly, Tiger was recently filming for Heropanti’s second part in the Queen’s City, and has now gone back for Ganapath.

