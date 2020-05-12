THIS is how Varun Dhawan wished ladylove Natasha Dalal on her birthday and it is too cute to be missed

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1

Post celebrating his 33rd birthday, celebrated girlfriend Natasha’s birthday and on the occasion, Varun posted an unseen photo with Natasha from one of their vacations. In the photo, Natasha Dalal is dressed in a corset style bikini with sheer shorts while Varun Dhawan is seen wearing bright red shorts, and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc..” Now today, we got our hands on a photo wherein we can see Varun wishing Natasha by holding the H alphabet while her other friends and family members hold other letters to wish her ‘Happy Birthday Natasha’ and in the photo, Varun is seen wearing a ganji.

Now, we all know that Varun Dhawan loves to meet and interact with his fans, and whenever his fans approach him for a selfie or an autograph, the actor never refuses and in the latest, a comment by a fan on Varun’s post caught our attention. Well, it so happened that Varun Dhawan’s birthday post for beau Natasha Dalal had a comment by a fan, who asked Varun to plan for a baby with Natasha, who would be born on March 3. The user wrote, "My brother shares a birth date with you, and my sister shares with Natasha. You better make sure your kid shares it with me. It's on the 3rd of March. Plan accordingly." Despite the fan being rather demanding, Varun sweetly responded with, "hahaha".

For all those who don’t know, Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan are high school friends and the two have been dating since a long time, and although reports stated that Varun and Natasha’s wedding was to be held in Thailand, however, due to the global pandemic situation, their wedding is reportedly moved to another date and venue.

Check out Varun Dhawan's photo as he wishes ladylove Natasha Dalal:

