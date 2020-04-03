THIS is how Vicky Kaushal is interacting with his fans & Arjun Kapoor feels he is getting too ‘personal’;WATCH

Today, Vicky Kaushal shared a video wherein the actor is seen cleaning the fans of his house. WATCH!

From working out at home to washing utensils and cooking pancakes and omelettes, B-town celebs have been making the most of their quarantine period. While has been doing all the household chores, is, reportedly, living with beau , and as for Kareena Kapoor Khan, she has been clicking sun kissed selfies. And today, we have URI: The Surgical strike actor, giving us a sneak-peek into his quarantine period. Yes, Vicky Kaushal posted a video wherein he is seen cleaning the fans of his house and alongside the video, this Takht actor wrote, “Thought I’d interact with my fans today... #quarantinelife…”

In the video, Vicky Kaushal is seen cleaning a fan of his house with a cloth, and what is funny is that while we feel that Vicky is standing on a stool, it actually turns out that he is standing on the floor and cleaning the fan. In the video, Vicky is heard saying, “Jiska ladka lamba, uska bhi bada kaam hai…Pankehn saaf karwa do, stool ka kya kaam hai..” Well, we totally love how Vicky tried to connect with his fans today, quite literally. Soon after, , who loves to troll his friends on Instagram, left a comment on Vicky’s post as he wrote, “Buhut personal ho tum with fans.” A few days back, Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable picture with his mom as they observe the sunset together amid their quarantine stay.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot- Part 1 opposite Bhumi Pednekar and next, he will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here as the actor interacts with his fans by cleaning his house fans:

