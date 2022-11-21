How Vicky Kaushal nailed the hook step of Katrina Kaif's item song Chikni Chameli; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hands down, among the most loved couples in Bollywood. The lovebirds tied the knot in December last year, and have been sharing some adorable, love-filled pictures on Instagram since then. The two are also often seen hyping each other up, and being supportive of each other’s work. Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. At the trailer launch of Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky was seen grooving to his wife Katrina Kaif’s dance song Chikni Chameli. Vicky Kaushal nails the hook step of Chikni Chameli

Vicky Kaushal was joined by his co-stars Kiara and Bhumi for the trailer launch event. During the event, Karan Johar hosted a game in which the contestants had to guess the hook steps of the songs being played, and perform them too. A video that is going viral on social media shows KJo saying Vicky will perform to his ‘dharam patni’ Katrina Kaif’s hit songs. Vicky can then be seen grooving briefly to the song Kala Chashma. He also performed the hook step of Katrina’s item song Chikni Chameli, and absolutely nailed it! As Vicky danced to Chikni Chameli, the audience erupted into a roar and cheered for him. Check out the video below.