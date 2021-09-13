How Vidyut Jammwal PROPOSED to Nandita Mahtani in his signature 'Commando' way will leave you in awe

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani have announced their engagement on social media finally. The couple had left everyone guessing when they shared their picture posing in front of the Taj Mahal. Well, today the Commando actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a new picture, and announced his engagement. The actor has proposed to his girlfriend in his daredevil style. Jammwal, who is an army kid decided to make the proposal special by slipping a ring on her finger while both were rappelling down a 150-metre high wall at a military camp close to Agra.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.” They got engaged on September 1. After they were officially engaged, they headed to The Taj Mahal. Owing to a personal loss, Jammwal delayed the announcement of the big news. The same picture was shared by Nandita also on her Instagram handle and she writes, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21.” Both are seen rappelling and looking up for the camera. The actor is wearing a white T-shirt and his lady love is dressed in black casuals.