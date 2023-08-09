How was Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda made? Jawan co-star Sanjeeta Bhattacharya reveals exciting details

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited movie Jawan featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra is poised for release on September 7th, 2023. The first song from the film, Zinda Banda, has resonated deeply with the audiences, drawing immense affection. In the song's vibrant vibe, SRK can be seen grooving alongside 1000 female performers and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya was among those shaking a leg up in the front line of the performance. She also talked about her role as a vital member of SRK's core team in the film. This revelation adds a layer of intrigue, hinting at her involvement beyond the dance. Here's what she said.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya gives insights behind the scenes of the song Zinda Banda

During an exclusive interview with India Today, when Sanjeeta was asked about the behind-the-scenes from the Atlee-directed film Jawan’s song Zinda Banda starring King Khan, she revealed the set was huge and the energy was absolutely mad. “On my first day when I walked onto the set which was a massive one, I wore my costume and saw 1000 women, all wearing the same thing. Priyamani walked in and Shah Rukh Sir also walked in and every time someone walked in they would go ‘wow’. There was chaos and the energy was mad!”, she said. WATCH THE SONG HERE:

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya reveals the back story of the famous SRK pose in the song

Sanjeeta also disclosed that during the process of learning the song's choreography and preparing to perform it, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor proposed adding his signature open-arm gesture. The idea was met with unanimous enthusiasm from the entire team involved. Sanjeeta shared, "While we were getting acquainted with the choreography and practicing it, Shah Rukh Sir suggested incorporating his iconic open-arm pose, and the choreographer, Atlee Sir, and everybody was like Yes, we need that! So in the song when he is doing the iconic open-arm gesture, all of us are doing it together with him. And that’s quite an iconic moment."

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and the film was a huge success in terms of box office collections. His upcoming film Jawan is all set to release in the theaters on 7th September. SRK will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu which is slated to release this year. He will also be seen reuniting with Salman Khan for Tiger Vs Pathaan in 2024.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on the work front is a singer and actor who began her career with ads and OTT. She is all set to make her film debut with Jawan releasing on 7th September.

