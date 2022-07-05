How well do you know about Disha Patani? Take this quiz and prove your love for the actress

Disha Patani is an actress who doesn’t need an introduction. The actress is all over the news these days courtesy of her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller will also feature Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Ek Villain Returns is the much awaited sequel to the 2014 release action thriller Ek Villain. Interestingly, Disha Patani will be seen romancing John Abraham for the first time and their steamy chemistry is already making the headlines.

To note, Disha, who has been in the industry for six years, have successfully carved a niche for herself as a versatile actress. The Malang actress has not just won hearts with her impressive acting skills and flawless beauty but her fashion statements have also been quite popular among her fans. In fact, Disha, who is quite active on social media, often treat fans with her inspiring workout videos and stuns everyone with her workouts. Needless to say, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress enjoys a massive fan following. So if you are a fan of Disha Patani, here’s a Bollywood quiz for your to prove your love for the actress.

