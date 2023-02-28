How Yami Gautam reacted when a young boy recorded her video in her hometown without consent

Actress Yami Gautam , who is currently enjoying the praise coming her way for her performance in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's film, Lost, recently spoke about an incident that took place at her home in Himachal Pradesh. She recalled how a young fan requested her for a picture but instead started shooting a video. She revealed that the video was later shared online and that boy got millions of views. In a recent interview, Yami reacted to Alia Bhatt's recent privacy breach incident.

While speaking to Puja Talwar, the actress was seen sharing her thoughts on Alia's incident. The new mommy in town was clicked by the paparazzi while she was chilling in her house. Alia took to Instagram and slammed them for invading her privacy. When Yami was asked to react to the same, she shared a similar incident. She revealed how a young boy asked for a picture and ended up recording a video.

Yami said that she is very open and loves welcoming people. The place where she lives, is a small town and people want to come, visit and talk. Yami said that she happily does that. But she thought that the boy was taking a picture but he was shooting a video. She said that it was so bad and that boy got millions of views and was celebrating his vlog.