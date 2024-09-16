Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan’s documentary celebrating family’s three-generation legacy set for December OTT release? Here's what we know

Hrithik Roshan belongs to a family which has highly contributed to the history of the Indian film industry. While he was born to actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, his grandfather, Roshan Lal Nagrath, was an acclaimed music composer. Not to forget the actor’s uncle Rajesh Roshanlal Nagrath who is an equally talented music director and composer. To celebrate their family’s legacy, they decided to produce a documentary which is expected to be released on OTT by December 2024.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan’s upcoming docu-series titled The Roshans is expected to release on Netflix in December. The series will highlight the success and struggles of all the artists born in the family and will also feature Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sham Kaushal, giving insights about them.

Last year, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, an industry insider informed that Rakesh Roshan is producing a special documentary that delves into the memorable contributions of the Roshan family to the Indian film industry. The source added, “The journey starts with his father, Roshan Lal Nagrath, who arrived in Mumbai in 1947 and established himself as one of the most prominent music directors in the 1950s and 1960s. The legacy then continued through his sons Rakesh and Rajesh Roshan, who excelled in the fields of acting, direction, and music, and finally to his grandson Hrithik, who is now regarded as one of the biggest Bollywood superstars of today.”

It was also revealed that the documentary promises to be a star-studded affair, following the style of Netflix India's recently released 'The Romantics.' Moreover, the Shashi Ranjan directorial will also feature archival footage and in-depth, exclusive interviews with dozens of Bollywood celebrities who have worked with the Roshans throughout the years. If reports about the release are true, then Hrithik Roshan will also be celebrating 25 years of his acting debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, in January 2025. Along with that, he will also turn 51 on January 10.

Meanwhile, on the world front, the Fighter actor is currently working on his upcoming action-thriller, War 2 in which he will be seen as Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

