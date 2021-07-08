Hrithik & Deepika’s Fighter to be India’s first aerial action franchise; Siddharth calls it a dream project

Fighter will mark Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s first ever collaboration and it is expected to release on September 30 next year.

and have been among the most talked about stars who have won a million of hearts with their impressive line of work. Given their onscreen aura, the fans have been yearning to watch Hrithik and Deepika in one frame on the silver screen. And this dream is all set to turn into a reality as Hrithik and Deepika are collaborating for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial Fighter. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for this project.

And now, per a recent update, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action franchise and will be made on a massive scale for the global audience. Sidharth, who had earlier directed War, also called it a dream project and is hoping that the movie will turn to be a memorable big screen experience for the audience. Speaking about the film, director Siddharth Anand said, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s (Ajit Andhare, Viacom COO) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience.”

Earlier, Hrithik had shared the first teaser poster of the movie on social media. Along with the teaser post, the Super 30 star shared a note which read as, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production #Fighter for MARFLIX! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! BOOM! Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

