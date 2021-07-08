  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik & Deepika’s Fighter to be India’s first aerial action franchise; Siddharth calls it a dream project

Fighter will mark Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s first ever collaboration and it is expected to release on September 30 next year.
70906 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2021 03:35 pm
Hrithik & Deepika’s Fighter to be India’s first aerial action franchise; Siddharth calls it a dream project Hrithik & Deepika’s Fighter to be India’s first aerial action franchise; Siddharth calls it a dream project
  • 18
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been among the most talked about stars who have won a million of hearts with their impressive line of work. Given their onscreen aura, the fans have been yearning to watch Hrithik and Deepika in one frame on the silver screen. And this dream is all set to turn into a reality as Hrithik and Deepika are collaborating for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial Fighter. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for this project.

And now, per a recent update, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action franchise and will be made on a massive scale for the global audience. Sidharth, who had earlier directed War, also called it a dream project and is hoping that the movie will turn to be a memorable big screen experience for the audience. Speaking about the film, director Siddharth Anand said, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s (Ajit Andhare, Viacom COO) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience.”

Earlier, Hrithik had shared the first teaser poster of the movie on social media. Along with the teaser post, the Super 30 star shared a note which read as, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production #Fighter for MARFLIX! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! BOOM! Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan announces his next film ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone; To release in September 2022

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Fighter Teaser: Ranveer Singh is ecstatic with wife Deepika Padukone's film announcement with Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan announces his next film ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone; To release in September 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Pan India release for Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter; Siddharth ties up with a studio
Exclusive: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter to be made on a budget of Rs 250 crore - Details
Hrithik Roshan asks Deepika Padukone to keep 'double celebration' secret as she drops more hints about film
Did Deepika Padukone hint at a new project with Hrithik Roshan with her 'big celebration' tweet?
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Oh lord no! Their desperation is palpable. Save your money for something better.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

hope they hv affa ir

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Deepika is not like Kangana and Hritik is not like Ranbir

Anonymous 18 hours ago

can’t wait for this.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Excited to see #HriPika

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Two cokehead together first time.

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Don't talk about yourself Rangoli

Anonymous 19 hours ago

2 superstars together for the first time.

Anonymous 19 hours ago

BLOCKBUSTER

Anonymous 19 hours ago

I am so excited #HRIPIKAcant wait to watch my 2 fevourites together for the first time my dream really come true.

Anonymous 19 hours ago

By then Deepika will be 37 years old and Hrithik 50 years old

Anonymous 20 hours ago

This Deepika will ruin the film

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Katrina is known for ruining hardworking of stars we have many examples like Zero, Bang Bang, Phantom Jagga Jasoos etc.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

That is Katrina who ruined SRK's zero and Hritik's Bang Bang.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Hagna get lost

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Thats what I think when I heard she will be in this movie. I hope she doesn’t ruin Hrithik’s hard work.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Jealous Rangoli

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Kangana kj Jalil r3 baba