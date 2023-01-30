'Hrithik is the romantic lead': Shah Rukh Khan spills the tea on Deepika Padukone's Fighter

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has been ruling the box office since its release and has been shattering box-office collection records. Amid this wave of success, team Pathaan decided to come together to speak on the historic hit created by the film at the global box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham along with director Siddharth Anand arrived at the press meet held in Mumbai today. Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the media, and expressed his joy over Pathaan’s success. He also gave a little hint about Deepika’s next project.

During the interaction, Shah Rukh mentioned about Deepika’s next film ‘Fighter’ where she will star alongside Hrithik Roshan. He was quoted saying ‘In Fighter, Hrithik is the romantic lead. Deepika is the fighter. I have heard the story.’ For the unversed, the film is touted to be India's first aerial action drama which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi and is scheduled to have a theatrical release on January 25 next year.

Hrithik Roshan reveals about Fighter scenes

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik was quoted saying ‘We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, discipline, their courage, and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself.’

Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Pathaan’s success

Speaking about his comeback on the big screen after 4 years, and on the successful run of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's nice to be back. I am never in a rush to finish a film, because I have a genuine desire to spread love among people and when that doesn't happen I am the most affected by that. I am grateful to Adi (Aditya Chopra), Sid and everyone for this film, it has done really well. I have forgotten the last four years because of the last 4 days,” said Shah Rukh.