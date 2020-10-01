Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh & others send birthday wishes to President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind turned 75 today. On his birthday, wishes poured in on social media from several Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind is celebrating his 75th birthday today and on this occasion, wishes have been pouring in from across the world. From the world of Bollywood, several stars penned wishes for the honourable president on social media. joined Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhur Bhandarkar and others in wishing the president on his 75th birthday. Many of them took to Twitter to send across virtual wishes amid the ongoing pandemic to the President on his birthday.

Hrithik wrote, "Wishing the Honorable President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji a very Happy Birthday!" Not just this, Abhishek Bachchan also penned a wish for the honourable president on social media. He wrote, "Wishing our Honourable President of India, his Excellency Shri Ramnath Kovind ji a very happy birthday." Both the stars of Bollywood sent good wishes to the President on his special day.

He wrote, "Wishing our Hon President of India Shri #RamNathKovind ji a very happy birthday.. May god bless you with good health and long life sir @rashtrapatibhvn." Madhur Bhandarkar shared a photo of the President with him and penned a wish for him. He wrote, "Birthday wishes to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, May you be Blessed with a long and Healthy life, and continue your Dedicated service to the nation." Vivek Oberoi also sent his wishes to the President on social media. He called the President a 'visionary' and wished him on his birthday.

Take a look at Bollywood wishes for President Ram Nath Kovind:

Wishing our Honourable President of India, his Excellency Shri Ramnath Kovind ji a very happy birthday. #JaiHind @rashtrapatibhvn — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 1, 2020

Birthday wishes to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, May you be Blessed with a long and Healthy life, and continue your Dedicated service to the nation. @rashtrapatibhvn #HappyBirthdaySir pic.twitter.com/Q0PjtGp2Z8 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 1, 2020

Wishing our Hon President of India Shri #RamNathKovind ji a very happy birthday.. May god bless you with good health and long life sir @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/6w9zY7HLnx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 1, 2020

Greetings to our beloved Rashtrapati ji, #RamNathKovind on his birthday. As a sincere and insightful visionary who's always been passionate to empower the downtrodden, may you live long, healthy and happy forever. Jai Hind!@RashtrapatiBhav — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 1, 2020

Wishing the Honorable President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji a very Happy Birthday! @rashtrapatibhvn — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other Politicians in the country also sent wishes to the President on his special day. President Ram Nath Kovind began his political career in 1991 with BJP and was their national spokesperson. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

