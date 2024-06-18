Hrithik Roshan advised THIS to sister Pashmina Roshan before debut; Ishq Vishk Rebound actress wants her film to be 'paisa vasool'

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, is poised to make her grand Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, scheduled for release on June 21, 2024. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the emerging actress has shared insights into receiving "advice" from her elder brother. She also expressed her desire for the movie to become a resounding "money-spinner."

Here's what Hrithik Roshan advised Pashmina Roshan

In a chat with the Free Press Journal, Pashmina was asked if she got any advice or guidance from her brother and actor, Hrithik Roshan. To which Pashmina said, 'Yes, of course, I had his advice on how to improve as a performer and how to be better in life overall.'

She further mentioned that, as she had said before, a film or filmmaker requires a certain character and won't settle for anything less. Pashmina stated that the real game will start now, as she will make her debut this Friday. After the film, the actress added that she would need to find more work as a freelancer.

Pashmina Roshan on social media opinion pool

Pashmina Roshan also talked about her upcoming movie, Ishq Vishk Rebound, and her take on the social media opinion pool. She said, 'As an actor, I want my film to be a paisa vasool.'

Pashmina acknowledged that it's okay for someone to hate, discern, and give constructive criticism, noting that all are very important. She added that love and validation go hand in hand and that she takes hate with a pinch of salt.

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Apart from Pashmina, Ishq Vishk Rebound features Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal in lead roles. The makers have been consistently releasing captivating tracks from the movie to maintain high anticipation. The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled to release in theaters on June 21, 2024.

Check out the trailer here:

Hrithik Roshan on the work front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others. The movie opened to positive response from fans and critics alike.

Up next, the actor is currently busy shooting for the much-awaited sequel, War 2, alongside South Korean superstar JR NTR.

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, War 2 will showcase a showdown between Hrithik Roshan and JR NTR, but the makers have devised a natural scenario in the film where both actors will be seen dancing to a massive song. The track, composed by Pritam, is expected to be a major highlight of the movie.

