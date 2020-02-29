Hrithik Roshan: After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, the War actor to venture into Hollywood soon?

Media reports have been buzzing all over social media that Hrithik Roshan is going to make his debut in Hollywood soon. Read further for more details.

is counted among those actors of the Bollywood film industry who have a massive fan following all over the world not only because of their acting skills but also good looks. The Kaabil actor has been ruling millions of hearts right from the time of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and continues to do so even now. Now, we might have some good news for all the die-hard fans of Hrithik Roshan and this is related to his career.

If media reports are to be believed, the War actor will be following the footsteps of and very soon. If you are still confused then let me tell you that we are talking about his Hollywood debut here. These rumors have been doing rounds owing to the fact that a California based agency has recently signed Hrithik for some project. Although the details of the new project are under wraps, people have started speculating that it is something related to his entry into Hollywood.

Meanwhile, check out this latest picture of Hrithik Roshan below:

In fact, Hrithik’s manager has confirmed the reports about the superstar being signed up by the said agency. Although nothing has been mentioned about his Hollywood debut, she did say that the agency will be carrying forward the actor’s ambitious vision around the world. Needless to say, the fans are now pretty excited to know the truth related to the entire matter. On the professional front, Hrithik had a stellar 2019 in which he gave two super hit movies, Super 30 and War.

