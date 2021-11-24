Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai's fans celebrate & trend '15 Years Of Dhoom 2' as the film hits a milestone

The 2006 action-thriller Dhoom 2 has completed 15 years today. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. It was a blockbuster at the box office. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, it is the second installment in the Dhoom series. As the film completed a milestone, fans have flooded Twitter. Dhoom 2 is trending on social media.

Both Hrithik and Aishwarya underwent drastic transformation for their roles. Their pairing was loved by fans. In this action-thriller, Hrithik swept off the audience with his uber-cool thief look. To note, the Dhoom franchise started in 2004 with Abhishek as ACP Jai Dixit and Uday Chopra as his assistant. The plot revolved around these two chasing thieves. John Abraham was seen as a thief in the first installment and Hrithik Roshan in the second.

Fans are sharing film scenes and songs on Twitter to celebrate the 15 years of the film. One of the users wrote, “Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai gave Bollywood its slickest, sexiest bad guys.”

For Dhoom 2, Aishwarya gave herself a makeover too. A sequel titled Dhoom 3 was released on 20 December 2013, which starred Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. It also became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

